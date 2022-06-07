Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington, who is challenging Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) in the upcoming Republican primary race, is the runaway leader in the latest Charleston County GOP straw poll, the candidate announced on Monday.

“The momentum won’t stop,” Arrington remarked, posting the results of the straw poll showing the conservative leading the incumbent 86 percent to 14 percent — a difference of 72 points.

“Thank you CCRP!” she added:

The news comes on the heels of Arrington besting Mace, whom she described as a “RINO in every sense of the word,” in the Berkeley County GOP straw poll — Mace’s home county. In that particular straw poll, Arrington leads Mace 76 percent to 17 percent. Just 6.5 percent of voters remain undecided — far too little to help Mace close the gap:

The momentum behind our campaign is not going to stop! Thank you Berkeley County!! #SC01 #PrioritizeTheFirst pic.twitter.com/HxgSh4pnYv — Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 4, 2022

“Another week, another straw poll win,” Arrington said in a statement in response to the Berkeley results, calling the victory a “testament to the desire of the Lowcountry to elect a servant leader who will advance President Trump’s America First Agenda.”

“Despite Nancy Mace’s D.C. cronies pouring special interest money into this seat, the voters of the Lowcountry see through their swamp talk and lies. On June 14, the swamp is going to lose their favorite puppet, and they are pulling every trick in the book to try and stop it,” she added.

Arrington told Breitbart News Saturday in an interview last month that Mace has “turned her back on this district,” blasting the congresswoman for essentially blaming Trump for January 6.

“Since that time, Nancy [has done] nothing but cozy up to the Democrats and the radical left to, you know, promote her moderate, you know, liberal agenda. I mean, she literally is a RINO in every sense of the word, and this district has had enough,” she said.

A Trafalgar Group survey released last week showed Mace falling under the 50 percent threshold and Arrington picking up steam weeks ahead of the June 14 primary: