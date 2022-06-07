Watch – Abortion Activists Strip During Joel Osteen Service

Abortion activists disrupted celebrity Christian pastor Joel Osteen during his church service Sunday, stripping off their clothes and shouting abortion slogans.

Working with the activist group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, the women abruptly interrupted Osteen’s sermon and proceeded to strip down to their undergarments, which appeared to have fake blood stains, while hurling obscenities in front of families attending church Sunday.

“My body, my fucking choice,” one activist could be heard shouting.

“Overturn Roe, hell no,” another activist screamed.

Churchgoers cheered and applauded as the women were escorted out of the church. The protests continued outside.

MORE OF THIS 👏👏👏@tx4abortion disrupted @joelosteen earlier. EVERYONE who is applauding these young women needs to join this movement. YES YOU. Donate, put up posters & saturate w stickers, share posts, organize protests, or do something bold like this! Have an idea? DM Us! pic.twitter.com/yrv1lVQUWr — Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights (@riseup4abortion) June 6, 2022

Speaking with KPRC 2, activist Julianne D’Eredita said the the “outrageous” theatrics were simply a response to laws that seek to curtail abortion rights.

“I know it seems very outrageous to do it in a church in a private space,” D’Eredita said. “However, the people that are enforcing these laws have no qualms coming up to women in private spaces such as doctors’ offices and medical clinics to harass them and call them murderers.”

“Joel Osteen has an international audience and silence is violence when it comes to things like these,” D’Eredita added. “We have a very unprecedented and very short amount of time to garner the attention that we need to get millions of people on the streets, millions of people doing actions like we were today.”

Neither Joel Osteen nor Lakewood Church have commented on the incident.

Abortion activists have targeted churches at an unprecedented rate since the Supreme Court ruling signaling the end of Roe v. Wade was inexplicably leaked. In May, vandals desecrated Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, Colorado, with pro-abortion messages such as “my body, my choice” and “keep your religion off our bodies.” The church had its windows broken and front doors spray-painted over. It was the second time in a year that the church had been vandalized.