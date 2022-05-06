Vandals Desecrate Colorado Catholic Church with Pro-Abortion Messages

Vandals in Colorado desecrated a Catholic Church with pro-abortion messages in the wake of Politico publishing a leaked Supreme Court decision signaling a possible end to Roe v. Wade.

Tagged with messages like “my body, my choice” and “keep your religion off our bodies,” Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder had its windows broken and front doors spray-painted over. This marks the second time in a year that the church had been vandalized.

“We knew that the upcoming Supreme Court decision might lead to this again, so I can’t say we were entirely surprised this morning,” Mark Haas, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Denver, said in an email. “We’ve certainly had internal discussions on simple ways parishes can improve their security.”

“It is unfortunate that the attacks against our Catholic parishes have resumed, and very troubling when our parishioners show up for Mass to find their Church has been targeted,” Haas added.. “We will continue to pray for the conversion of those who carry out acts of desecration against our churches, statues, and religious symbols.

“Again, we don’t condone vandalism. We condone peaceful protests. I think it’s important to note that 60% or 70%, depending on the poll you look at, of the American people do not want Roe to be overturned,” she said.

In 2017, leftists vandalized a statue of St. Junipero Serra with red paint and a swastika, which was immediately followed by other vandals beheading a statue of the same saint. A year earlier, another statue of Serra was also beheaded, with another in Santa Cruz vandalized with the word “genocide” in late 2015.

According to the Washington Times, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) “has chronicled at least 129 incidents of destruction in 35 states and the District of Columbia since May 2020, including “‘arson, statues beheaded, limbs cut, smashed, and painted, gravestones defaced with swastikas and anti-Catholic language.'”