Duke Energy Sponsors ‘Youth Pride Carnival’ for Children

Duke Energy continued the trend of corporate wokeism this week by sponsoring a “Youth Pride Carnival” for children in honor of Pride Month.

Even though Duke Energy is an electric power and natural gas holding company, for some inexplicable reason the Fortune 150 company teamed with Indy Pride Inc. of Indiana for the carnival.

According to the event page, the carnival will “create a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-20″ and will include a “King and Queen drag show”:

This year Indiana Youth Group is excited to partner with Indy Pride during the 2022 Pride Celebration to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12-20. On Wednesday, June 8th from 1-6 PM a carnival will take place at Indiana Youth Group. Our community’s youth will celebrate Pride month with their peers in a safe space as they enjoy carnival food, snow cones, face painting, dunk tanks, and more while playing a variety of carnival games. During the carnival, youth will be pleasantly surprised by a King and Queen drag show!

Displays of children being exposed to half-naked drag queens has become a frequent staple of Pride Month, with each year featuring more extreme images than the last. This weekend at a gay bar in Dallas, scantily-clad drag queens were seen dancing in front of toddlers and babies.

DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE DALLAS EXPOSED! pic.twitter.com/I5FAzxE0da — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) June 4, 2022

Drag Queen dances for children in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022

A bar in Dallas, Texas is advertising a drag show for children including the oppurtunity for some kids to perform with the drag queens on stage. This is the drag queen host. pic.twitter.com/L14WloK5ie — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2022

The event, titled “Drag the Kids to Pride,” was held at a bar called Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas, where families were encouraged to attend with their children while inviting “young performers” to take the stage and dance alongside the “Queens.”

“Do you want to hit the stage with the Queens? We have five limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with the Queen of their choosing! Come hang out with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience fit for guests of all ages!” the announcement said.

As the outrageous videos illustrated, the event was anything but “family-friendly,” as drag queens danced and lip-synched while the children offered them money for their performance like at a strip club.