A viral video featuring drag queens dancing in front of babies and toddlers at a Dallas pride event has caused an uproar on social media.

The event, titled “Drag the Kids to Pride,” was held at a bar called Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas, where families were encouraged to attend with their children.The announcement said:

Mr. Misster’s Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show provides the ultimate family-friendly pride experience. The signature event is a family-friendly spin-off of our Champagne Drag Brunch, with our resident DJ Charlie Phresh playing some of your favorite hits will host Nicole O’Hara Munro brings together some of the best drag entertainers around!

The announcement then invited “young performers” to take the stage and dance alongside the “Queens.”

“Do you want to hit the stage with the Queens? We have five limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with the Queen of their choosing! Come hang out with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience fit for guests of all ages!” it concluded.

As the outrageous video illustrated, the event was anything but “family-friendly,” as drag queens danced and lip-synched while the children offered them money for their performance like at a strip club. Take a look:

DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE DALLAS EXPOSED! pic.twitter.com/I5FAzxE0da — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) June 4, 2022

Drag Queen dances for children in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022