The Mass Killing Tragedies that Joe Biden Never Visited as President

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks. …
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden recalled Monday spending “hours” with victims of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but he has opted not to visit the sites of other similarly tragic events in the United States.

During his visit to Buffalo, Biden delivered public remarks condemning white supremacy and domestic terrorism and in Uvalde, Texas, he promised to do something in reaction to the horrific event.

But the president did not mention the sites of other mass tragedies that he did not visit.

Biden was widely criticized for never traveling to Waukesha, Wisconsin, in December after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

FILE – Amy Mack lights candles at a memorial at Veterans Park for the victims of a deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., on Nov. 23, 2021. Six people were killed when a driver plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, according to authorities. (Jeffrey Phelps/File/AP)

But there are still other mass shooting sites he has not visited during his presidency.

Biden did not travel to Boulder, Colorado after a gunman killed ten people in a grocery store in March 2021.

Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper's Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

Healthcare workers walk out of a King Sooper’s Grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

He also did not visit Indianapolis, Indiana after a gunman killed nine people at a FedEx facility in April 2021.

The president also did not travel to a Michigan high school after a gunman killed four students and injured seven in December.

When asked by reporters in December if he would visit Michigan, Biden replied, “I don’t know that I’m able to do that. I don’t even have the detail of who the families are.”

People gather at the memorial for the dead and wounded outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan on December 3, 2021. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.