The Mass Killing Tragedies that Joe Biden Never Visited as President

President Joe Biden recalled Monday spending “hours” with victims of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but he has opted not to visit the sites of other similarly tragic events in the United States.

In Buffalo and Uvalde, I spent hours with family members whose lives will never be the same. They had one message for all of us: Do something. It's time for Congress to pass universal background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2022

During his visit to Buffalo, Biden delivered public remarks condemning white supremacy and domestic terrorism and in Uvalde, Texas, he promised to do something in reaction to the horrific event.

But the president did not mention the sites of other mass tragedies that he did not visit.

Biden was widely criticized for never traveling to Waukesha, Wisconsin, in December after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

But there are still other mass shooting sites he has not visited during his presidency.

Biden did not travel to Boulder, Colorado after a gunman killed ten people in a grocery store in March 2021.

He also did not visit Indianapolis, Indiana after a gunman killed nine people at a FedEx facility in April 2021.

The president also did not travel to a Michigan high school after a gunman killed four students and injured seven in December.

When asked by reporters in December if he would visit Michigan, Biden replied, “I don’t know that I’m able to do that. I don’t even have the detail of who the families are.”