President Joe Biden’s approval rating with Hispanic Americans has plummeted to just 24 percent, a new Quinnipiac Poll finds.

The poll reveals that Biden’s overall approval rating with Americans remains in the negatives with about 35 percent approving of the job he is doing as president and 56 percent disapproving.

With Hispanic Americans, the poll shows that only 24 percent approve of Biden as president while nearly 6-in-10 disapprove. About 18 percent of Hispanic Americans said they were unsure of their opinions of Biden.

The poll indicates that Biden’s approval rating, broken down by racial groups, is the lowest among Hispanic Americans. White Americans only slightly disapprove more than Hispanic Americans of the job Biden is doing as president.

The low marks for Biden come as inflation hit 8.3 percent in April, illegal immigration hits record-breaking levels, fentanyl flows at a record pace into American communities, and more than 100,000 Americans die each year from drug overdoses or poisonings.

With crises at home, Biden has continued to send tens of billions of dollars in American taxpayer money to Ukraine.

House and Senate Republicans, hoping to sweep the midterm elections, have yet to lay out policy frameworks — like reducing foreign competition in the labor market, cutting inflation, lowering the cost of health insurance, and reshoring manufacturing — to attract disenfranchised Hispanic Americans who may otherwise vote Democrat.

The poll surveyed nearly 1,600 American adults and was conducted from June 3 to June 6. The margin of error is +/- 2.5 percent.

