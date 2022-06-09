CEOs Chip Bergh from Levi Strauss (pictured, left), Lauren Hobart from Dick’s Sporting Goods (pictured, right), and 248 other company heads are sending a letter to the Senate on Thursday asking for more gun control.

Axios acquired a copy of the letter, which replicates a letter that was originally sent to Congress in 2019. There are some revisions to the message and an increased number of signatories.

The push to re-send the letter is the result of a partnership between Levi’s and Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

In the letter, CEOs describe gun violence as a “public health crisis,” noting economic impact of gun crime and the human cost of gun crime.

The 250 CEOs do not make any recommendation for what gun control ought to be passed nor do they suggest a gun control that could stop criminals from carrying out criminal acts with firearms. They simply urge “immediate action” on guns:

The We urge the Senate to take immediate action. Gun violence can be prevented. Our families, our communities, and our places of business are depending on you. Stand with us and the American public. Put the safety of your constituents and their children first. Transcend partisanship and work together to pass bold legislation to address gun violence in our country.

The CEOs from Lyft, Lululemon, San Francisco Giants, Steve Madden Ltd., and Yelp are also among the signatories to the gun control letter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.