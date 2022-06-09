Exclusive: January 6 Committee Projected to Spend $8 Million with Few New Revelations

The January 6 committee is projected to spend $8 million in 2022 to find out little to no new revelations about the events that unfolded during the January 6 protests and riots, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Breitbart News’s report arises right before the January 6 select committee will hold a primetime hearing to discuss the events that unfolded during the January 6 protests.

As Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak detailed, the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has “yielded little new information,” even though the committee conducted thousands of interviews over many months. Pollak added that the committee did not find any additional information to link Trump to the ensuing riots on January 6.

The startling lack of revealing evidence surrounding the January 6 committee’s work raises questions about how many resources the select committee has tried, yet failed, to find at the bottom of the issues surrounding that controversial day.

An aide familiar with the figures told Breitbart News the committee spent $2,073,179.55 between January and April of 2022, and is projected to spend $8 million during the 2022 legislative year (LY). The committee employs 51 staffers and the committee has an average salary of $124,416.

For context, the median salary for all House staffers in 2021 was $59,000.

For the first quarter of 2022, or January through April, the committee spent roughly $2 million, which includes:

$1,996,433.14 on salary

$144.93 on travel

$12,394.78 on communications

$52 on printing

$18,919.53 on “other services”

$18,578.51 on supplies

$26,656.66 on equipment

Steven Cheung posted many of the salaries of the January 6 investigation, which include:

The @January6thCmte has spent over $2.5 million in taxpayer funds for their "investigation." Know where that money has gone? Lining the pockets of their staff. KRISTIN L. AMERLING – $15,666/month

DAVID B. BUCKLEY – $15,666/month

TIMOTHY J. HEAPHY – $15,666.67/month 1/5 — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) June 9, 2022

House Administration Committee Rodney Davis (R-IL) said that the committee is wasting millions of taxpayer dollars during a floor speech on May 5:

As a reminder, the American taxpayer is spending millions of dollars on this Select Committee. According to the Washington Post, the Select Committee is on pace to spend $9.3 million by the end of December. To put that into perspective, that amount exceeds current budgets for the Committees on Judiciary, Agriculture, Budget, Ethics, House Administration, Rules, Science, Small Business, Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Veterans’ Affairs, and Intelligence. That’s right, this Select Committee is using more taxpayer resources on their partisan investigation than Democrats have devoted to serving our veterans, addressing rising prices and inflation, or helping our farmers during a time of massive supply chain issues.

Davis told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement, “The Hollywood production being put on by Pelosi’s sham 1/6 Select Committee, that I voted no to create, is costing millions in taxpayer dollars. They are prioritizing their political witch hunt over the issues that matter to the American people, like record high gas prices, baby formula shortages, rising crime, and the border.”