The conservative House Republican Study Committee’s 2023 budget proposal released Thursday includes a provision that would ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the United States military.

The RSC’s “Blueprint to Save America” is the committee’s first budget proposal that calls for such a ban, amid efforts by the Biden administration to double down on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the military. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), is a Navy reservist who has grilled Pentagon and military leaders on those initiatives.

The proposal states:

The RSC Budget remains committed to an effective, strong military force focused on defending the homeland and free of politicization of any type. Identity politics and Critical Race Theory (CRT) have no place in our military. Unfortunately, under the Biden administration there have been a number of disturbing examples of CRT and other woke ideologies finding favor in the Armed Forces. Under the Biden administration, the Pentagon spent almost 6 million man-hours on woke discussions about extremism and ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ training. Last year, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday placed Ibram X Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist, on the Navy’s reading list. Kendi’s work promotes fundamentally anti-American ideas such as that the U.S. is a racist country and that capitalism is a racist idea. In February 2022, National Defense University’s Institute for Strategic Studies hosted an event on Wednesday making ‘the case for global justice and democratic socialism’ as a means to combat China’s rise.

“The RSC Budget would ban teaching CRT in the U.S. military and in educational institutions under the Department of Defense,” it adds.

The proposal would also ban any taxpayer funds from going towards any attempt by the State Department to promote “anti-American ideas” such as CRT or to allow the United Nations to audit the U.S. human rights record.

Last year, according to the RSC, the State Department invited the U.N. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the U.N. Special Rapporteur on minority issues for an official visit to examine U.S. human rights records.

The budget proposal also endorses:

— Rep. Dan Bishop’s (NC) Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act, which would prohibit the Armed Forces and Military Academies from promoting CR;

— Rep. Chip Roy’s (TX) Combatting Racist Teaching (CRT) in Schools Act, which would prohibit federal funds from going to any elementary, secondary school, or institution of higher education that promotes racist ideology like CRT;

— Rep. Dan Bishop’s (NC) Stop CRT Act, which prohibits any federal funding being awarded to entities that advance CRT;

— and Rep. Mark Green’s (TN) H.R. 3046, which would prohibit the federal service academies from providing training and education based on CRT.

The RSC Budget and Spending Task Force Members include Chair Kevin Hern (OK), and Reps. Byron Donalds (FL), Ralph Norman (SC), Trent Kelly (MI), Ronny Jackson (TX), Beth Van Duyne (TX), Bob Good (VA), Tom Tiffany (WI), Ben Cline (VA), Ron Estes (KS), Roger Williams (TX), Fred Keller (PA), Troy Nehls (TX), Michael Cloud (TX), and August Pfluger (TX).

