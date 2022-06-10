A Detroit homeowner who shot and killed an alleged armed suspect early Tuesday morning told reporters, “It was me or him.”

FOX 2 reports that Maiso Jackson was in his home Tuesday, where he has lived for 20 years, when someone began beating on his door around 4:30 a.m.

Jackson said he went to the door and said the suspect suggested that “someone owed him money.” Jackson told him that he did not owe the man money and called 911.

While Jackson was waiting for police to arrive, the suspect allegedly shifted around the side of the house and broke out a window.

Jackson then grabbed a gun and went out to confront the man.

Jackson said, “I came outside and said you have to leave; you can’t be doing this.”

He said the suspect “then he reached for his gun and pulled it out.” Jackson responded by shooting the suspect dead.

Jackson said, “I had to defend myself, I had to shoot him because of that.”

Each year, over one million law-abiding men and women use a firearm to save their own lives and the lives of their loved ones. That is over one million innocent Americans, just like Maiso Jackson, every year… pic.twitter.com/GWFYrgXvRh — NRA (@NRA) June 10, 2022

