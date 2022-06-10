Kevin McCarthy Calls for Prime-Time Hearing on Historic Inflation

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called for a prime-time hearing to discuss how Democrats created “out-of-control inflation” and to mock the January 6 hearings.

McCarthy released his statement after prices for U.S. consumers rose 8.6 percent in May, which runs counter to the narrative that inflation had peaked in March. This is the twelfth straight month of inflation above five percent.

The Consumer Price Index for food purchased for consumption at home rose 1.4 percent over the prior month; this is the fastest pace of increase since 1979.

“I call on Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats to hold a prime-time hearing on the out-of-control inflation their policies have created,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s statement comes as the January 6 select committee has finalized its dramatic primetime hearing on the events surrounding the protests and riot on January 6, 2021.

Despite the establishment media, Democrats, and anti-Trump Republicans drumming up fervor for the primetime hearing, the January 6 committee has been panned as an unsuccessful snooze-fest.

An aide to the House select committee admitted that the hearing would not contain any “shocking revelations” and would merely recapitulate what “has been reported already.”

As Breitbart News reported, the January 6 select committee has already spent more than $2 million during the first quarter of 2022 and is projected to spend more than $8 million during the 2022 legislative year.

“At least Biden got to laugh it up with a late-night comedy show right before the official news that his policies alone have crushed the American economy,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) remarked.

