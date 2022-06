Floridians are gathering in Jacksonville, Florida, to show support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the city’s first-ever boat parade devoted to the popular governor.

According to an earlier estimation from the Duval County GOP, roughly 1,000 boats registered for the event. Duval County GOP chairman Dean Black branded the event as a “first in the nation DeSantis Flotilla.”

Watch live, above, from the USS Orleck.