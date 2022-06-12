16 Shot Friday Into Saturday Night in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Sixteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The first fatality occurred just after 11 p.m. on Friday when the passenger of a vehicle “in the 400 block of West 18th Street” was shot and killed by someone in another vehicle, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported. The deceased individual was a 26-year-old male.

Just over an hour later, at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle “in the first block of South Albany Avenue.”

The third shooting fatality was discovered at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when police found a deceased 34-year-old man in a vehicle “in the 2800 block of South Indiana Avenue.”

A Saturday afternoon drive-by shooting left four injured, one critically, FOX News reported. The shooting victims, ages 24 to 42, were in an alley when someone opened fire on them.

Twenty-eight people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, Breitbart News noted.

