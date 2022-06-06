Twenty-eight people were shot, four of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that 16 people were shot from Friday into Sunday morning in the Windy City and that one person succumbed to his wounds. The fatality was an individual discovered inside a home Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

By Monday morning the Chicago Sun-Times reported three additional fatalities and numerous additional shootings.

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed while on his porch “in the 1600-block of South Washtenaw Avenue” Sunday night around 9 p.m. The gunman fired from a vehicle.

A 26-year-old man was shot eleven times “in the 100-block of North Kenton Avenue” around 10 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Thirty-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Ramirez was fatally shot just after 11 p.m. Sunday night after “a group of people” got into a fight. The incident occurred “in the 3900-block of West 26th Street.”

The Sun-Times points out that 250 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through June 5, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.