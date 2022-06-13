Arizona’s Scottsdale Unified School District reportedly hosted a club that appears to attack heterosexuality and promote gender identity propaganda to children.

“If you’ve never slept with a person of the same sex, is it possible that all you need is a good gay/lesbian lover?” is one of the questions asked to high school children in a “Unitown Club” that does not mention sexuality in its description, according to emails released by the Arizona Daily Independent. “Considering the menace of overpopulation, how could the human race survive if everyone were heterosexual?”

“What do you think caused your heterosexuality?” another asks on the Sexual Orientation Exercise. “Is it possible that your heterosexuality is just a phase that you may just grow out of? … Even with all the societal support marriage receives, the divorce rate is spiraling. Why are there so few stable relationships among heterosexuals?”

It is unclear what the motivation is for such questions, but according to with worksheet, the “goal” is to “reduce homophobia and discrimination based on sexual orientation and create straight allies for GLBT people.”

.@ScottsdaleUSD reportedly hosted a student club to “promote leadership and diversity” which was actually a cover for teaching gender identity and sexuality. This is one example of a worksheet they gave to students: pic.twitter.com/1YAF1BeEZt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2022

The purpose of the “Unitown Club” is “to promote leadership, diversity, and understanding between students through discussion, dialogue and activities,” according to the SUSD website. It does not mention sexuality at all.

But according to emails obtained by the Independent, SUSD administrators sought specific focus on gender identity in the development of a “sexuality program” across multiple area high schools.

The emails show SUSD Online Learning Counselor Gary Griggs offering Anytown Leadership Camp’s Safe Zone and Sexual Orientation curriculum for teachers to use.

One such activity Griggs decided on was the “Herman’s Head and Panel discussion” which, according to the Independent, “provides minor children a suggested dialog in which a gender-confused child’s parents, church, best friend, and current gender-opposite partner are all perplexed and hurt by the child’s gender revelations, and a new potential gender-aligned partner feels eager.”

“The narrative instructs the characters to talk loudly at the gender-confused child until the child explodes with frustration,” the outlet continues. “The skit then suggests that the gender-confused child take out a toy gun to suggest the idea of suicide.”

The curriculum further suggests that gender is “something that society has made up.”

“What are the chances that your child could attend this Scottsdale Unified-sponsored camp and leave as just a boy or a girl?” one Scottsdale parent asked, who wished to remain anonymous. “They take extremely mature subjects, surround them with almost infantile artwork, in order to indoctrinate mostly minor high school students. Why? Why is this necessary?”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.