Watch Live: January 6 Committee Holds Second Hearing

The January 6 Committee will hold on Monday the second hearing relating to the protests and riots as Congress moved to certify the 2020 election results.

The hearing was supposed to feature former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien; however, Stepien cannot make testify before the committee due to a “family emergency.” Stepien’s wife is reportedly in labor.

Former Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt will also testify; his decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night allegedly made Trump furious.

The second panel of witnesses at the committee hearing include:

Former U.S. attorney for the North District of Georgia BJay Pak

Former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt

Conservative election attorney Ben Ginsburg

Cheney enflamed controversy over the weekend when the committee announced Stepien, who is also Cheney’s primary opponent Harriet Hagement’s campaign manager, as a witness for Monday’s hearing.

Coincidentally, a recent poll found that Hageman leads Cheney by 30 points.

The first January 6 committee hearing received 19 million viewers.

