Pennsylvania Lawmakers Consider Bill to Protect Women’s Sports

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a bill designed to protect women’s sports from unfair competition, barring biological males who say they are women from competing against them.

The legislation, dubbed the Protect Women’s Sports Act, would prohibit biological boys or men who believe they are a member of the opposite sex from competing in women’s sports, despite their claims that it matches their gender identity. The legislation would apply to those in grade school through college.

“It also would prohibit organizations like the NCAA from investigating or taking action against schools for following the law,” according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

The two bills under consideration in Pennsylvania — HB 972, introduced by state Rep. Barbara Gleim, R-Cumberland, and SB 1181, from Ms. Ward and state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York — contain some of the same language as a law passed in Idaho that is being challenged as unconstitutional. … Both the state House and Senate bills have passed their respective chambers and are awaiting further consideration. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.

However, Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) term ends this year. The Democrat nominee for governor, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has indicated he would not support a transgender sports bill, but the Republican nominee, State Sen Doug Mastriano (R), is a co-sponsor of the legislation, according to the outlet.

Other states have passed laws to protect women’s sports. Roughly one year ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a landmark bill protecting women’s sports.

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls’ sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” the governor said at the time.

Last month, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) signed a law banning transgender athletes from playing in women’s sports — the Save Women’s Sports Act:

The Save Women’s Sports Act is now the law of the land in South Carolina. We have to do everything we can to protect the young men and women in our state who choose to pursue athletic competition, and that’s why I proudly signed this bill into law yesterday. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 17, 2022

And last week, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act became law in Louisiana.

Notably, a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that most oppose allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.