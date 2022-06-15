Appearing Monday on FOX 5’s Good Day New York, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said he is not worried about New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers departing from the force in large numbers.
A transcript is as follows:
ROSANNA SCOTTO: Mr. Mayor, are you concerned there are reports that over 500 cops are resigning and over 1000 are retiring? Does that concern you?
MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: No, it does not. New York City Department is an amazing career. I know it first hand. We’re going to find young men and women, who are going to want to be a member of New York City’s finest. I also believe we are not deploying our resources properly. The police commissioner and I are looking at the proper deployment of police officers. You’re seeing a difference at our parades. You don’t see five or six police officers standing at the corner together. You’re seeing us deploy our police properly. We’ve got an amazing recruitment campaign coming in and it’s a great opportunity to diversify the department.
