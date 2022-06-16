A recent Fox News poll found that a majority of American voters trust Republicans more than Democrats on key issues such as inflation, border security, crime, foreign policy, and preserving democracy.

With the midterm elections looming in the distance and the lawmakers and candidates looking to make their case to voters, this poll can come as bad news to Democrats trying to keep their slimming majority.

The Republicans saw a mostly wide advantage on top issues:

Voters prefer Republicans to deal with inflation by a 19-point margin

Voters prefer Republicans to deal with border security by a 19-point margin

Voters prefer Republicans to deal with crime by a 13-point margin

Voters prefer Republicans to deal with foreign policy issues by an eight-point margin

Voters prefer Republicans to preserve democracy by a one-point margin

The poll pointed out that Republicans had a 30-point advantage on inflation when independent respondents were asked the same question, in addition to roughly 17 percent of Democrats saying Republicans are better.

In addition to all of this, generic Republican candidates lead the Democrats on the ballot. The poll found that voters rather vote for Republicans with a margin of 47 percent to 44 percent. The Republican lead is slightly down from the April ballot, which found a GOP candidate has a seven-point lead.

Despite the slimmer margin for Republicans, the Fox News poll found that the GOP’s edge would give them a 23-seat gain in the House.

In response, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg said, “Republicans are up big on the issues that will decide this election because Democrats have proven themselves too incompetent to govern.”

The Fox News poll was conducted from June 10 to 13 from a joint effort by a Democrat polling firm, Beacon Research, and a Republican polling firm, Shaw & Company Research. A total of 1,002 registered voters asked nationwide and saw a margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.