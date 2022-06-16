Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell claim that her cellmate alleges she was offered financial compensation to kill the disgraced British socialite.

Global News reports:

Maxwell’s lawyers provided details of the alleged death threat in a pre-sentencing report Wednesday. They also made the case that Maxwell suffered an abusive upbringing, which made her vulnerable to Epstein’s influence, in arguing for leniency in her sentencing. Her lawyers wrote: “One of the female inmates in Ms. Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms. Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep.”

Maxwell was convicted of helping to recruit teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. Her sentencing is slated for June 28 and she faces up to 55 years in prison.

Maxwell had been denied bail numerous times, failing to convince a judge to let her leave her New York City jail cell in exchange for renouncing both her British and French citizenships as part of an effort to “eliminate any opportunity for her to seek refuge in those countries.”

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan granted the wish of prosecutors to reject Maxwell’s request, stating in a court filing: “[T]he Court concludes that none of the Defendant’s new arguments and proposals disturb its conclusion that the Defendant poses a risk of flight and that there are no combination of conditions that can reasonably assure her appearance.”

Prison guards were said to strip-search Maxwell every three hours amid fears she could commit suicide, a friend claimed to the The Daily Mail in October 2020.