Inflation has emerged as a top concern among Americans heading into the midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey examined a range of issues facing the country and found that inflation topped the list, as 91 percent are concerned. That reflects a three-point jump from the 87 percent who said the same last month. This also coincides with the news of inflation soaring to 8.6 percent — a 41-year high, as Breitbart News detailed:

Inflation hit a four-decade high of 8.557 percent in March and moved down to 8.3 percent in April. Economists had expected inflation to tick down to 8.2 percent in May. This is the twelfth straight month of inflation above 5 percent. Excluding food and energy, prices were up six percent compared with a year ago, more than the 5.9 percent anticipated. On the month, prices rose 0.6 percent, matching last month’s gain and beating the expectation for a slowdown to 0.5 percent.

Among the 91 percent who said they are concerned about inflation, 69 percent are “very” concerned. There seems to be a consensus across the board as well, as 97 percent of Republicans, 90 percent of Democrats, and 88 percent of independents are concerned about inflation.

Similarly, Americans are extremely concerned about the economy — 89 percent. Of those, 69 percent are “very” concerned. Once again, there is a majority consensus across the aisle, as 96 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats, and 87 percent of independents are concerned about the economy as well.

However, Americans are also concerned about other issues including violent crime (88 percent concerned), climate change (64 percent concerned), illegal immigration (66 percent concerned), and preventing cheating in elections (75 percent concerned.

The survey was take June 14-15, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.