The man who allegedly fired shots at a Duncanville, Texas, children’s camp Monday was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Breitbart News reported that police responded to a call of shots fired outside the Duncanville Fieldhouse on Monday. Details were scant, except for information that the attacker was stopped and no children were hurt.

On June 15 WFAA noted that the alleged attacker was a 42-year-old felon who was prohibited from firearm possession.

WFAA pointed out that court documents regarding the alleged attacker show he “pleaded guilty in 2011 to intoxication manslaughter. His blood alcohol level was .126. The affidavit states ‘[h]e knowingly operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated at a high rate of speed causing a collision…'”.

Police indicated that the alleged attacker entered the fieldhouse with a handgun and “confronted an employee in the lobby, fired a shot, and then fired a second shot into a classroom full of kids.”

Police responded to the call within two minutes, confronted the alleged attacker in the gym, and killed him.

