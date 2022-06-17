Former President Donald Trump will be speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition: Road to Majority Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday.

Trump is set to take the stage at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference is being held from June 16-18, 2022, and describes itself as “The Nation’s Premier Pro-Faith, Pro-Family Event.” The conference is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition is a political advocacy group nonprofit group that describes itself on its website as being “committed to educating, equipping, and mobilizing people of faith and like-minded individuals to be effective citizens.”

“Together we will influence public policy and enact legislation that strengthens families, promotes time-honored values, protects the dignity of life and marriage, lowers the tax burden on small business and families, and requires government to tighten its belt and live within its means.”

Other notable speakers at the conference include:

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R)

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R)

Rona McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA)

Herschel Walker, U.S. Senate Candidate for Georgia

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)

Barry Loudermilk (R-GA)

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX)

Seth Dillon, Babylon Bee CEO

Todd Starnes, Radio Host

