A KVUE report claims officers were in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, 19 minutes into the May 24, 2022, attack but did not enter the classroom where the gunman was located until “nearly another hour” later.

A photo obtained by KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman shows that the officers in the school at the 19-minute mark had AR-15 rifles and a ballistic shield:

BREAKING: Multiple officers were inside Robb Elementary School with rifles and at least one ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. the day of the shooting, new video and other evidence shows. They didn’t enter the classroom for another 58 minutes. More soon via @statesman and @KVUE. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0BcYgq2hcQ — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 20, 2022

KVUE noted, “Investigators believe this will prove to be a significant development as it indicates they had more than enough firepower and protection to enter that classroom before they actually did.”

They added, “According to the latest timeline, officers ultimately breached the classroom at 12:50 p.m. The shooter entered at 11:33 a.m.”

A special agent at the Texas Department of Public Safety arrived 20 minutes after the gunman had entered the school. The Texas Tribune relayed the conversation he had with officers who were in the building.

The conversation began with him asking if kids were still inside the classrooms:

“If there is, then they just need to go in,” the agent said. Another officer answered, “It is unknown at this time.” The agent shot back, “Y’all don’t know if there’s kids in there?” He added, “If there’s kids in there we need to go in there.” “Whoever is in charge will determine that,” came the reply. The inaction appeared too much for the special agent. He noted that there were still children in other classrooms within the school who needed to be evacuated. “Well, there’s kids over here,” he said. “So I’m getting kids out.”

The Tribune reports that the attack lasted for 77 minutes and officers stayed outside classrooms 111 and 112, positioning themselves on either end of a hallway, “for most of those 77 minutes.”

