The precise language of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) gun control package with Senate Democrats is expected to be revealed today.

Punchbowl News AM reported, “The bipartisan group of senators working on a gun-control bill – led by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) – is expected to file the legislative text today. They were expected to file it Monday, however, so we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Punchbowl notes that Senate leaders are eager to get the gun control language and pass it this week before the Senate enters its Fourth of July recess.

On June 12, 2022, Breitbart News noted that the Senate announced a bipartisan gun control agreement. The agreement was the result of work Cornyn was doing for gun control on behalf of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

The agreement contained a package of gun controls which were the byproduct of Cornyn and the Democrats working together. One of the controls centers on federal funding to incentivize states to adopt red flag laws.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) spoke to Breitbart News about the red flag push, suggesting that Cornyn’s gun control package is “literally using the federal government to bribe the states to deprive citizens of their Second Amendment rights.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.