Senate Gun Control Agreement: School Safety, Deeper Records Search for Gun Buyers Under 21

The Senate reached a bipartisan gun control agreement Sunday that includes a crackdown on straw purchases, funding to incentivize states to adopt, red flag laws, and deeper record searches for gun buyers under the age of 21.

Breitbart News reported the Senate gun control agreement Sunday.

The Senate agreement was signed by 20 Senators, ten of whom are Democrats, and ten of whom are Republicans, the Washington Post noted.

The Senate agreement’s crackdown on straw purchases targets criminals “who illegally purchase and traffic guns.”

The red flag law incentives “[provide] resources to states and tribes to create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others, consistent with state and federal due process and constitutional protections.”

The deeper records searches for gun purchases means the timeframe for the background check may be expanded, as the gun control agreement “requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records.”

The Senate agreement has Telehealth Investments for mental health and other mental health and funding for Family Mental Health Services. It contains a school safety measures designed to “help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to school personnel and students.”

The Senate agreement also ensures that “convicted domestic violence abusers and individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in NICS.”

On May 26, 2022, Breitbart News reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had tapped Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats to achieve bipartisan gun control.

Politico reports that Cornyn and Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) are the lead negotiators on the Senate agreement.

