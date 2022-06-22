Virginia State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) defeated her Republican primary opponents in the four-person race for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 2nd district.

Kiggans bested her opponents in the race, which included Tommy Altman, Andy Baan, and Jarome Bell.

“This is our chance to retake control of our country. It’s time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. Now let’s get to work!!!” Kiggans exclaimed Tuesday night:

BREAKING: Jen Kiggans wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 7:42 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 21, 2022

THANK YOU!!! I am so honored and humbled to be the Republican Nominee in #VA02 this November! This is our chance to retake control of our country. It's time to restore American strength in our economy, at our borders, and on the world stage. Now let's get to work!!! pic.twitter.com/djHne7GGFO — Jen Kiggans (@JenKiggans) June 21, 2022

The win is significant, as many view the 2nd District as a key district in determining the balance of the House, come November’s election. Currently, Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria (D), who serves on the January 6 committee, holds the seat.

“Joe Biden’s disastrous policies are on the ballot this November, and in the 2nd District, these policies go by the name of Elaine Luria,” Kiggans told a Virginia Beach crowd.

As the AP reported, “The 2nd District covers much of Virginia’s coast, including the city of Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore. GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin won it by more than 11 points last year, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.” Indeed, the Cook Political Report currently categorizes the district as a tossup.

“The climate is so god-awful for Democrats,” former Republican Party of Virginia chairman John Whitbeck said, according to the AP. “I mean, it’s the worst maybe since 2010, maybe even worse. Republicans feel very emboldened.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement on the election results Tuesday night in Virginia’s 2nd and 7th districts.

“Democrats lost in Virginia last November and that trend will continue into 2022. Republicans Jen Kiggans and Yesli Vega will fight for parents’ rights in schools and will hold Joe Biden accountable for high gas prices, the baby formula shortage, and soaring inflation,” she said.

“The Old Dominion knows Republicans have and will continue to deliver results where Democrats fail,” she added.