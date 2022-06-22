Joe Biden: ‘Lower the Price of Electric Vehicles’ to Fight High Gas Prices

President Joe Biden again argued that electric vehicles were a solution to high gas prices but did not offer any proposals to boost oil and gas production.

“We need to grow and harness more energy here at home,” Biden said. “Let’s lower the price of electric vehicles so we never have to pay at the pump in the first place.”

The average cost of an electric vehicle is currently over $60,000, according to reports, but Biden continues pushing them as a solution.

In March, Biden boasted that drivers of electric vehicles “will save about $80 a month from not having to pay gas at the pump.”

Biden bragged that domestic car companies were already working toward a goal of 50 percent of their future sales coming in the form of electric vehicles by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050.

The president did not discuss relaxing regulations for fuel production or supporting domestic infrastructure for pipelines or drilling.

He also urged the country to develop more battery technology, allowing people to store energy “when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.”

Biden also celebrated investing $100 billion of his infrastructure bill in public transit to help drivers stay off of the road and stop producing pollution.

But ultimately, Biden stressed that shifting the economy to alternative energy would remain a priority of his administration even as Americans are struggling with high gas prices.

“We can deal with this immediate crisis of high gas prices and still seize the clean energy future,” he said. “We’re Americans. We can do both.”