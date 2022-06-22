On May 14 an attacker entered a Buffalo supermarket and killed ten people, including a security guard, who engaged the armor-clad attacker.

On June 6 the Associated Press (AP) reported that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed gun controls passed by New York Democrats who took “quick action” after the Buffalo attack. The restrictions included new controls on the sale of semiautomatic rifles, microstamping requirements for pistols, and a ban on the sale of “bullet-proof vests and armor,” among other things.

On June 21 the AP ran a follow-up story noting that the NY Democrats’ new body armor ban does not prohibit the type of armor that was worn by the Buffalo attacker.

The AP reports that the attacker wore a steel-plated vest, then points out, “Vests carrying steel, ceramic or polyethylene plates, which can potentially stop rifle rounds, aren’t explicitly covered by the legislation.”

Gov. Hochul’s office made clear the governor is ready to amend the law to include vests that carry steel. “Governor Hochul was proud to sign the groundbreaking new law passed by the legislature to restrict sales of body armor, and will work with the legislature to expand the definitions in the law at the first available opportunity.”

