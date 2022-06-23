600 GOP Donors Supporting John Cornyn’s Gun Control Push

Breitbart News reported on June 6 that 250 Republican donors signed a letter in support of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) work with Democrats to secure bipartisan gun control.

On June 22 the Dallas Morning News noted the number of signatories had grown to 600.

The letter says, in part, “We vote for Republican Senators. We believe in the Second Amendment. Like many we are struggling for good answers to our current problem of gun violence in America.”

The signatories voice support for red flag laws, expanded background checks, and raising the age for legal gun purchases to 21.

“Most law enforcement experts believe these measures would make a difference,” the letter says. “And recent polls of fellow conservatives suggest that there is strong support for such gun-safety measures.”

The language of Cornyn’s gun control deal was revealed on Tuesday, and Breitbart News pointed out that the bill expands background checks for some gun buyers, uses taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.