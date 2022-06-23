Donald Trump: John Cornyn Helping ‘Radical Left Democrats’ Implement Gun Control

Former President Donald Trump referred to Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) as a RINO on Wednesday and warned he is helping “radical left Democrats” implement gun control.

The Hill reported Trump made his comments on social media, writing:

The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!

Cornyn also faced pushback from the NRA this week, as they rejected the Cornyn gun control package as a piece of legislation that “falls short on every level.”

The NRA noted, “This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians.”

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) also slammed Cornyn’s gun control pushing, warning the red flag incentives contained with it are actually enticements funded by tax-payer money.

Gaetz said Cornyn’s gun control plan is “literally using the federal government to bribe the states to deprive citizens of their Second Amendment rights.”

On Friday, Cornyn was booed while speaking at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Some in the audience changed, “Go back home!” as he spoke:

US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos. pic.twitter.com/m2Hua9WdrV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 17, 2022

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has made clear he want a floor vote on Cornyn’s gun control package quick as possible.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.