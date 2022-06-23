The Feds have stepped up their January 6 law enforcement activity as the Democrats’ partisan hearings continue, serving a search warrant on Nevada Republican chairman Michael McDonald and state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, as well as raiding Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark’s home this week.

According to reports, agents obtained McDonald’s cell phone “reportedly as part of an investigation into the fake elector scheme initiated at the end of the 2020 presidential election,” according to 8 News Now. In 2020, six Nevada electors cast symbolic votes for Trump in the wake of the controversy over Biden’s victory, as the Democrat, according to official figures, won the state by less than three percent:

#BREAKING: FBI agents have served a search warrant on Nevada’s top GOP official as part of the investigation into the fake elector scheme, sources tell the @8NewsNow I-Team’s @gknapp. https://t.co/5I3gJr1Kxj — David Charns (@davidcharns) June 23, 2022

“A second search warrant was issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, who also signed the document, but FBI agents could not locate him Wednesday, sources told Knapp,” according to the outlet.

The list does not end there, either. On Wednesday, agents also searched the home of Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who reportedly pushed letters to states to consider overturning their election results, urging them to investigate claims of voter fraud.

Clark’s place of employment, Center for Renewing America, affirmed the search, as Center for Renewing America President Russ Vought revealed that “more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre-dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pajamas, and took his electronic devices.”