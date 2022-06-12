Levin on January 6 Committee: ‘This Is Tyranny,’ ‘A Dark Mark on the American Politcal System’

Sunday on his Fox News Channel show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Mark Levin delivered a monologue wherein he slammed the House Select Committee’s primetime hearings over the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Levin described the committee’s investigation as a “sham” and declared it would “go down in history as a dark mark on the American political system.”

“There is no way we can get to the truth under this committee,” Levin outlined. “And what is the purpose of the hearing? The purpose of a hearing is not to present a Hollywood-produced show trial. The purpose of a hearing is to garner information. They say they had 1,000 witnesses and 140,000 documents. A thousand witnesses and 140,000 documents? In order to determine what? How to protect the Capitol building? A thousand witnesses, and yet they couldn’t call one more, Nancy Pelosi, to explain what she did or didn’t do. And more and more information is coming out about how incompetent and irresponsible Nancy Pelosi was — her failure to protect that building.”

“Now, this is a sham,” he continued. “This will go down in history as a dark mark on the American political system. You can’t see it now — the mob is in control, the mob runs the media; the propaganda is full-throated. You can’t see it now, but history has a way of sobering events. And we will see this one day as the outrageous attack on our system on the prior president, on scores of people that it truly is. It’s an abomination to the American system — not just of justice but our congressional and representative system.”

“This is tyranny,” Levin concluded. “You’re staring it in the face.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent