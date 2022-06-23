Democrats are again advancing a plan that would give Capitol Hill jobs to illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, has included language in the Democrats’ Fiscal Year 2023 Legislative Branch Appropriations bill that would allow members of Congress to hire DACA illegal aliens for Capitol Hill jobs.

Roybal-Allard said in a statement:

I am particularly thrilled the funding bill includes my request to allow DACA recipients to be employed in Congress and other legislative branch agencies. Under the DACA program, applicants are granted work authorization to enable them to pursue their careers and to give back to their communities. The value of their contributions was never more clear than during the pandemic as they continue to work as our nation’s teachers, our doctors, nurses, and other essential workers. The bill will right a wrong and allow DACA recipients to serve in the people’s house. DACA recipients are valued, productive members of our American society and it is only right that they are allowed to serve their community and the country in our Nation’s Capitol.

For years, Democrats have sought to ensure that DACA illegal aliens can take coveted Capitol Hill jobs. Last year, for instance, they advanced a similar plan through the House but it ultimately stalled.

As Breitbart News reported, from 2012 to 2018, more than 53,000 illegal aliens were awarded DACA despite having prior arrest records, including for crimes like murder, kidnapping, rape, child pornography, and sex crimes.

Currently, the nation’s largest multinational corporations — represented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — are lobbying Washington, D.C., lawmakers to give amnesty to millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for DACA.

