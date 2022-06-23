Wyoming Radio Ad Slams Liz Cheney as a ‘DC Diva’ 

A radio ad airing in Wyoming is slamming Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as out of touch with her Cowboy State constituents.

The ad takes aim at one of Cheney’s weakest points: the Wisconsin native’s infrequent visits from the Washington, DC area — where she spends her days in a wealthy neighborhood in McLean, Virginia — to the state of Wyoming, where her political future hangs in the balance.

Outrider PAC, a group that reportedly supports Cheney’s opponent, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, is responsible for the ad that slams Cheney as a “DC diva.” Vox, which first reported the ad, noted the commercial does not mention Cheney by name, perhaps because the group wishes to squelch Cheney’s name recognition.

“Ouch, have you seen these gas prices?” the ad says. “They just keep going up. And Washington is too busy fighting to work on solutions. Nothing gets done. We need fewer DC divas and more problem solvers.”

“That’s why I’m supporting Harriet Hageman. She supports bipartisan efforts to increase American energy independence. And help bring the supply chain back to the US,” the ad continued.

Outrider PAC has already invested $30,000 in radio ads, according to Vox. The organization reportedly intends to spend more than $100,000 before Wyoming’s August 16 primary.

The ad comes as public support has grown for Cheney’s ouster from Congress. A June poll showed Hageman is the “overwhelming favorite” to oust Cheney, who trails Hageman by 28 points.

Cheney was removed as GOP conference chair in May 2021 after the Republican caucus held a no-confidence vote upon reaching a boiling point with Dick Cheney’s daughter. In November, the Wyoming GOP voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. The Republican National Committee in February symbolically censured Cheney for allying with Democrats.

Also in February, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed Hageman in the primary race, a rare move for a House minority leader.

“After spending time with Harriet, it is readily apparent she will always listen and prioritize the needs of her local communities and is focused on tackling our nation’s biggest problems,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to serving with Harriet for years to come.”

McCarthy’s endorsement statement echoes a common criticism of Cheney.

“Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”