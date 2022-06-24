Progressive student activist David Hogg on Friday called on people across the country to rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, attempting to extend his anti-gun advocacy to a different issue.

“I’m mad as hell and I’m ready to protest,” Hogg tweeted. “Let’s do something.”

He then tweeted out a link for people to find protests across the country. “Let’s rally at the Federal courthouse across the country sign up here to protest tonight.”

He claimed, “Let me be clear This isn’t just about Roe this is about the Supreme Court going backwards against 200+ years of jurisprudence yesterday on gun laws endangering us all.”

Hogg then tweeted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Americans to be divided politically:

Putin needs Americans to be divided and too caught up with our politics so he can continue his march into Ukraine than [sic] into Poland and beyond. He knows the only way to defeat the Americans is by turning them against each other. Don’t fall for it.

Hogg earlier falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump “packed the court,” adding, “It’s time to unpack it.” He was mocked by a popular conservative podcaster.

“Breaking — Harvard guy doesn’t know what packing the court means,” “Catturd” tweeted.

Hogg also complained that the Supreme Court justices were “unelected.”

Nine unelected people, most of whom were appointed by president who didn’t even win the popular vote and were confirmed by a Senate that does not have representation for over three million Americans — should not be able to overturn a policy supported by nearly 70% of Americans.

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures.

