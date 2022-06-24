Exclusive — Mike Pence on SCOTUS Overturning Roe: ‘Today, Life Won’

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday he is thrilled the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and shifted the battle for life and against abortion back to the states.

“Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions,” Pence said in response to the 5-4 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

“By returning the question of abortion to the states and to the people, this Supreme Court has righted an historic wrong and reaffirmed the right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations,” Pence continued in the statement. “Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged, and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and the support for women in crisis pregnancy centers to every state in America. Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

Pence also released a video through his organization Advancing American Freedom, which he also provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release. In the slightly-over-three-minutes-long video, a narrator shows Pence’s history fighting for life beginning long before he was even elected to Congress. It then details how Pence offered the first-ever bill to defund Planned Parenthood in Congress—and then later as Vice President of the United States cast the tie-breaking vote to make sure a plan that gave that right to states passed Congress.

He also, the video shows, helped shepherd through pro-life Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh, encouraging then-President Donald Trump to select them—and then helping their confirmations via the U.S. Senate.

The right to life is definitely Pence’s fight if there ever was one, so expect him to not just lean in aggressively on this but to champion it as the matter now moves from statehouse to statehouse with pro-lifers challenging abortion everywhere.

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case saw a challenge to a Mississippi state law that bans most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.