The Department of Justice on Friday continued ignoring a federal statute prohibiting protests outside the homes of judges.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 1507, it is illegal to attempt to influence a judge’s ruling or interfere with the discharge of their duty with pickets or parades near any building occupied by a judge.

The Department of Justice is charged with protecting the justices of the Supreme Court.

“F*ck the court and the legislature,” a group of protesters shouted on Friday night outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “We are not your incubators!”

“Liar Liar Pants on fire!” a group of pro-abortion protesters shouted outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Republicans have expressed concerns about the security of justices after their home addresses were published online by abortion activists.

An armed man arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home earlier this month only escalated fears of additional violence once the decision was announced.

Local news reports noted an increased police presence at Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, but they did not stop the handful of protesters in the area.

Earlier in the week, pro-abortion activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house before the decision was announced.

Pro-choice activists outside Justice Barrett's house. I guess no one ever instilled in these kids a sense of responsibility – like – don't spread your legs, and you won't get pregnant. pic.twitter.com/2mMz5uXdmZ — Carol Clarke (@neverlosetruth) June 20, 2022

Most of the larger pro-abortion protests on Friday evening coalesced around the Supreme Court and surrounding areas in Washington, DC.

Here's a current crowd shot outside Supreme Court, after people at abortion rights rally near Union Station marched over This rivals and may surpass size of crowds at 2020 anti-police brutality protests near White House pic.twitter.com/nQsJWoziEU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 24, 2022