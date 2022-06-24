Joe Biden’s DOJ Continues Allowing Illegal Protests at Houses of Supreme Court Justices

CHEVY CHASE, MD - MAY 18: Police officers look on as abortion-rights advocates hold a demonstration outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on May 18, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Protests have been organized intermittently outside the homes of justices who signed onto a draft opinion …
Bonnie Cash/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

The Department of Justice on Friday continued ignoring a federal statute prohibiting protests outside the homes of judges.

According to 18 U.S. Code § 1507, it is illegal to attempt to influence a judge’s ruling or interfere with the discharge of their duty with pickets or parades near any building occupied by a judge.

The Department of Justice is charged with protecting the justices of the Supreme Court.

“F*ck the court and the legislature,” a group of protesters shouted on Friday night outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. “We are not your incubators!”

“Liar Liar Pants on fire!” a group of pro-abortion protesters shouted outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Republicans have expressed concerns about the security of justices after their home addresses were published online by abortion activists.

An armed man arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home earlier this month only escalated fears of additional violence once the decision was announced.

Local news reports noted an increased police presence at Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, but they did not stop the handful of protesters in the area.

Earlier in the week, pro-abortion activists protested outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house before the decision was announced.

Most of the larger pro-abortion protests on Friday evening coalesced around the Supreme Court and surrounding areas in Washington, DC.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.