Jill Biden: I Thought Joe Was Having a Stroke at Last Debate

In a forthcoming interview set to air on “CBS Sunday Morning,” former first lady Jill Biden said she was “horrified” and “frightened” by her husband, then-President Joe Biden’s performance at his last presidential debate, because she thought he might be having a stroke.

Reporter Rita Braver said, “Were you horrified as you saw it unfold?”

Jill Biden said, “I wasn’t horrified, I was frightened because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never.”

Braver said, “Or since?

Biden agreed, “Or since.”

Braver said, “You’ve never seen him like that?”

Biden said, “Never, no.”

Braver asked, “What happened?”

Biden said, “I don’t know what happened. I mean, as I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

President Joe Biden’s “frightening” performance was on June 27, 2024, at the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta. After bipartisan concern and criticism, Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21, 2024. He announced his withdrawal in a letter posted to social media. Biden then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

Vice President Harris said that President Biden had a “slow start” in his debate against Donald Trump.

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN