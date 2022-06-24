Watch Live: ‘Pissed the F*ck Off’ Activists Outside Justice Thomas’s House

Pro-abortion activists are protesting outside Justice Clarence Thomas’s home Friday night, hours after the Supreme Court handed down its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Enraged? Devastated? Pissed the fuck off? So are we. Meet us at 5711 Burke Centre Pkwy. 6:30 PM we meet, 7 PM we carpool to the Thomas's street. WEAR A MASK. @downrightimp @ShutDown_DC @RuthSentUs pic.twitter.com/oiDqNmJt9u — Our Rights DC (@OurRightsDC) June 24, 2022