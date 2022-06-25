Nolte: Abortion, Gun Rulings Are Civil Rights Victories that Will Save Lives

Overturning Roe v. Wade and declaring New York’s fascist conceal carry law unconstitutional are not only progress for the cause of human and civil rights–they will also save countless innocent lives.

It need not be pointed out how this week’s 5-4 Supreme Court decision concerning Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization finally ended the moral and legal atrocity of Roe v. Wade or how it will save lives.

The slaughter of innocent, unborn babies will end in any number of states, come under heavy restrictions in others, and likely save millions of lives. Unfortunately, this mass butchering will likely continue in the demonic blue states. Out of defiance, it might even increase. Overall, though, the infanticide numbers will almost certainly decrease. And those numbers are almost too horrific to comprehend.

Since Roe became the law of the land in 1973, 63 million innocent babies have been slaughtered. Sixty-three million lives were snuffed out, almost all for convenience purposes. Every life saved by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision is an innocent and precious life.

The pro-life movement still has a long way to go in ending abortion throughout the land. There are still state and local elections to win and multitudes to persuade, but there is no question Dobbs will save countless lives.

And I would be remiss if I did not thank one group that helped make this victory for innocent life possible—the evil Shout Your Abortion! fanatics who startled the consciences and opened the eyes of millions by exposing the left’s lie about “safe, rare, and legal” abortions. Nothing motivated and increased the pro-life movement’s urgency more than the left’s embrace of this naked, strident barbarism.

Regarding guns, the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association (NYSRPA) v. Bruen to strike down New York’s blatant violation of its citizens’ civil and human rights regarding self-defense will also save lives.

Believe it or not (and Democrat-run New York was not alone), unless the state agreed with your reasoning, New York denied law-abiding citizens the right to carry a gun outside their homes.

In the United States of America, where the Second Amendment (number two!) clearly states we have the right to bear arms, New York denied concealed carry permits to law-abiding citizens who did not have what the state considered to be a good reason to carry a gun. This makes as much legal and moral sense as requiring a citizen to come up with a good reason to enjoy the First Amendment outside the home.

Beyond the blatant civil rights violation, the practical result of this was that only criminals carried guns outside their homes. Worse still, criminals knew the fascist state was ensuring law-abiding citizens remained unarmed, defenseless, and helpless. This, of course, only emboldened criminals to prey on people.

Well, now that all that fascist nonsense has been done away with, criminals will be a little less bold, and law-abiding Americans will now be able to exercise their God-given human right to defend themselves. Only good things can come from this.

After 50 years of fecklessness from the establishment GOP and their empty fundraising promises to create a court with the moral courage to respect the Constitution, Donald Trump and the MAGA Movement finally made it happen.

The result: two massive, historic, and consequential victories in defense of innocent life.

