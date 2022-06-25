Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) thanked former President Donald J. Trump, “on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America,” for the historic Supreme Court decision Friday that overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling.

“Thank you so much, President Trump,” Miller began at the Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois. “It’s such an honor to be able to welcome you to God’s county in front of this massive crowd that loves you.”

“I am so honored to have your endorsement. President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” continued Miller, who is running for re-election in Illinois’ 15th Congressional District.

Spectators met her thanks with a roar of cheers as they voiced their joy over the pro-life victory.

Earlier Saturday, Miller appeared on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday where host Matthew Boyle asked if she could “tell [Trump] for all of us here across the country, thank you” for the landmark decision handed down by the Supreme Court, made possible by his appointment of three conservative judges during his term as president.

“Yes, yes definitely!” Miller said. She noted during the interview that “we do owe this victory for life to President Trump.”

LISTEN:

At the rally, Miller again emphasized that the “victories for life and the Second Amendment would never have been possible if the Never Trump RINOs had gotten their way.”

She added:

I’m running against a RINO named Rodney Davis, who betrayed Conservatives He betrayed us by voting against President Trump in 2016. Rodney Davis betrayed us by supporting red-flag gun confiscation and voting for the disgraceful January 6 witch hunt commission. My friends this race is between MAGA and a RINO establishment member.

“Don’t you miss President Trump?” she asked the crowd, which erupted with cheers.

“Friends, to save America we need to elect America First conservatives to Congress, and then we need to get that weak and incompetent man out of the Oval Office and get President Trump back!” she added.

Prior to inviting Miller on stage to give her remarks, Trump noted that “she’s pro-MAGA all the way.”

“If you want to send a message to Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the fake news media, then this Tuesday you need to cast your vote for a truly wonderful person, Mary Miller, respected by everybody,” he went on to say.