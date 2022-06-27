Twenty-year career politician and Democrat Senate hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (OH) said during a recent interview he does not support term limits and “there should be very few restrictions,” despite polling showing a majority of voters say they want limits on members of Congress.

Despite an overwhelming majority supporting term limits, when Ryan was asked about supporting it by WKBN‘s Desirae Gostlin, he said, “Voters should be able to vote for who that want, and there should be very few restrictions on that.”

However, his Trump-backed Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, said he “definitely support[s] term limits” and is “actually a signer of the term limits pledge.”

“I think that one thing that happens in government is people get in there, and it turns into a career instead of an act of public service,” Vance added.

Gostlin noted a McLaughlin & Associates poll from 2018 showed that 82 percent of voters nationwide approve of “a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Additionally, another poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen on behalf of U.S. Term Limits — a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to enacting term limits for elected officials at every level of government — found the same result in October 2021. The poll showed that 82 percent of voters nationwide approve agree with having “a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

House Republicans are considering term limits for committee chairmen and ranking members, a move that could curb many influential Democrats’ power under a potential Republican House majority. https://t.co/p5AFiXfA1e — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 18, 2022

In response to Ryan opposing term limits, after being a career politician, Bernie Moreno, Ohio State Chair of U.S. Term Limits, told Breitbart News, “Tim Ryan is the poster child for why we need term limits on members of Congress.”

“He’s been in Washington for twenty years, and the only thing he’s delivered for the Mahoning Valley is record-high gas prices and record inflation,” Moreno added. “It’s no surprise he opposes term limits, but that’s okay because the people of Ohio are going to retire Tim Ryan this November.”

The two candidates will go head-to-head in November to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman (OH).

Vance has a lead in the polls only months after the November election. A recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll with 500 likely Ohio voters found that 41.6 percent would vote for Vance, while a slightly less 39.4 percent said they would vote for Ryan.

The poll also found that 2.2 percent would vote for someone else, and 16.8 percent are still undecided.

