Pro-abortion activists on Friday chanted a range of insults toward the pro-life movement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, gathering in unison to chant “small dick energy.”

Both pro-abortion activists and pro-life supporters gathered outside of the Supreme Court over the weekend following the Court overturning the 1973 decision, handing the issue back to individual states.

While pro-lifers celebrated the decision as a massive victory for life — one many say is owed to former President Donald Trump, who nominated three of the five justices who overturned the ruling — pro-abortion activists have continued to express rage and anger.

“Small dick energy!” the pro-abortion protesters chanted repeatedly. One individual engaging in the chant held a sign reading, “pussy posse.” Another held a cardboard sign up reading “bans off our bodies.”

The protests came as pro-abortion politicians urged activists to take it to “the streets.”

BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022

Abortions are still legal in Michigan. We must fight for every person to control their bodies. We won't stop fighting. I will see you in the streets. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 24, 2022

And indeed, over the weekend, pro-abortion activists took to the streets in cities such as D.C., Los Angeles, and Phoenix, the last of which saw pro-abortion rioters attempting to storm the capitol building: