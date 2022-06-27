Pro-abortion activists on Friday chanted a range of insults toward the pro-life movement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, gathering in unison to chant “small dick energy.”
Both pro-abortion activists and pro-life supporters gathered outside of the Supreme Court over the weekend following the Court overturning the 1973 decision, handing the issue back to individual states.
While pro-lifers celebrated the decision as a massive victory for life — one many say is owed to former President Donald Trump, who nominated three of the five justices who overturned the ruling — pro-abortion activists have continued to express rage and anger.
“Small dick energy!” the pro-abortion protesters chanted repeatedly. One individual engaging in the chant held a sign reading, “pussy posse.” Another held a cardboard sign up reading “bans off our bodies.”
The protests came as pro-abortion politicians urged activists to take it to “the streets.”
BREAKING: Congresswoman @AOC has arrived in front of the Supreme Court and is chanting that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade is “illegitimate” and calls for people to get “into the streets” | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/jNkCYDrLtz
— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 24, 2022
Abortions are still legal in Michigan. We must fight for every person to control their bodies. We won't stop fighting. I will see you in the streets.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 24, 2022
And indeed, over the weekend, pro-abortion activists took to the streets in cities such as D.C., Los Angeles, and Phoenix, the last of which saw pro-abortion rioters attempting to storm the capitol building:
Breaking news out of Phoenix, Ariz.:
Pro-abortion protesters surrounded the capitol in an attempted insurrection & began pounding on the windows. Law enforcement has used tear gas to disperse the crowd. https://t.co/EwOItLf4Fq
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.