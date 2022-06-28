Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hammered the Biden administration for its reckless spending and anti-U.S. energy agenda which forces Americans to pay more for groceries, gas, and travel.

Data from the Farm Bureau shows that the cost of having a July 4 cookout is 17 percent higher compared to prices from a year ago. This year’s Independence Day celebration will cost Americans, for a party of ten, approximately $69.68 for their favorite cookout foods such as cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries, and ice cream.

In response to this, McDaniel exclusively told Breitbart News that “The American Dream is slipping away because of Joe Biden,” blaming the costs on Democrat policies.

“Democrats’ reckless spending, anti-U.S. energy agenda, and failed economic policies are leaving families further and further behind,” McDaniel continued. “Instead of celebrating Fourth of July weekend, Americans are spending more on groceries, emptying their wallets for gas, and canceling travel plans.”

The Farm Bureau’s July 4th cookout survey, which was taken from 176 volunteer shoppers across the country and in Puerto Rico — including from the agency’s staff — found that the most significant price increase in goods compared to last year was the ground beef, chicken breasts, and pork & beans:

Two pounds of ground beef are $11.12, up 36 percent from last year

Two pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $8.99, up 33 percent from last year

32 ounces of pork & beans are $2.53, up 33 percent from last year

Three pounds of center-cut pork chops are $15.26, up 31 percent from last year

2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade are $4.43, up 22 percent from last year

2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad are $3.27, up 19 percent from last year

Eight hamburger buns are $1.93, up 16 percent from last year

Half-gallon of vanilla ice cream is 5.16, up 10 percent from last year

Thirteen-ounce bag of chocolate chip cookies is $4.31, up 7 percent from last year

The skyrocketing costs of everyday goods, ultimately costing Americans roughly $10 more than last year, also comes the year after the Biden White House tried to tout that Americans would save $0.16 on their Fourth of July cookouts.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Americans are starting to worry about the price of food.

A recent poll from CBS News found that the price of food impacts 90 percent of Americans, and 84 percent said they are personally affected by the cost of gas. This comes as the average price of gas has skyrocketed in June, seeing a record high for part of the month and soaring above $5 a gallon.

This also comes as Americans say the American Dream is less achievable now than it was two years ago.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 60 percent of Americans are pessimistic about the ability of most people to achieve the American Dream. Additionally, 83 percent said that the state of the economy is “poor” or “not so good.” This comes two years after a Gallup poll found that 70 percent viewed the American dream as personally achievable.

