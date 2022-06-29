U.S. Senate candidate and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) recently launched his “No MO RINOs,” or Republicans in Name Only, statewide tour as establishment conservatives gather in a coordinated attack on his campaign.

The Gretiens Campaign’s latest stop was at a restaurant in Jefferson County Monday night, where more than 100 Missourans came out to listen to the America First candidate.

Thank you, Jefferson County! Over 100 fired up Patriots joined us in Arnold last night for the final stop of our "No MO RINOs" Statewide Tour! On August 2nd, we are sending a message to Washington: No More RINOs! pic.twitter.com/f7IdqV6fHZ — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 28, 2022

“Governor Greitens is the only political figure in Missouri who can draw a crowd like this, on a Monday night, no less,” said his campaign manager Dylan Johnson. “It just goes to show: real people from all over this state are lining up to send Governor Eric Greitens to the U.S. Senate.”

More than 100 turn out to support @EricGreitens, U.S. Senate-hopeful and former Missouri governor, tonight at the "Wesley Roger's Steak and Buffet" in Jefferson County — roughly 20 miles south of #StLouis. Stay tuned to @stlpublicradio's @jrosenbaum for more soon from the stop. pic.twitter.com/8qcUVOdxSL — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) June 28, 2022

Greitens is the leading candidate in the GOP primary race for the U.S. Senate, consistently polling above both Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), among other candidates, according to polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

St. Louis Public Radio noted that on Monday night in Jefferson County, Greitens told the large crowd of voters:

We’ve gone through this entire campaign and don’t think we’ve had to mention the names of our opponents once. Maybe once. Maybe twice in the entire campaign. Because we’re focused on love. We’re focused on courage. We’re focused on the truth. And we’re focused on taking our country back.

Greitens has held several “No MO RINOs” campaign events in recent weeks, starting with stops in Hannibal and Bowling Green.

The No MO RINOs statewide tour is off to a roaring start! In 2022, we are taking our country back! pic.twitter.com/nJ1ry2pfqU — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 8, 2022

“The problem isn’t just the left. The left comes, and they’ve got their crazy flag flying,” Greitens said at one of the two events, going on to say:

The problem is the RINOs who keep stabbing real patriots in the back and kept stabbing President Trump in the back. Well, we have announced a great wake-up call, that we’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back from the left, we’re taking it back from the mainstream media, and we’re taking our party back from the RINOs. We’re taking it back.

Greitens –who served as a Navy SEAL officer and earned a myriad of awards during his service days, including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star – has also made stops in Camden County and Warsaw during his “No Mo RINOs” tour.

The former governor, who was deployed four times during his military service, has repeatedly vowed to vote against GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as majority leader should Greitens win the outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-MO) seat and Republicans take a Senate majority. He has been targeted by establishment Republicans, including a group called Show Me Values, which has received funds from donors in Missouri, including Rex Sinquefield, one of McConnell’s top donors, as Breitbart News previously noted, citing Politico.

“The outfit is set to air more than $1-million worth of commercials through the end of June, and a person involved with the organization said it planned to remain involved in the race up until the Aug. 2 primary,” Politico reported.

One of McConnell’s biggest donors are funding this Lincoln Project style group. https://t.co/WWstpMHEGH pic.twitter.com/cxHgoiDB24 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 23, 2022

Moreover, it came to light Wednesday that John Wood, who Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) tapped as a senior investigative counsel for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack, is entering the Missouri Senate Race as an independent candidate. Wood, who in his campaign announcement described himself as a “life-long Republican” the Associated Press noted, officially left his position as counsel last week, and reports swirled that he may be launching a Senate Bid in Missouri.

The St Louis Post-Dispatch interviewed Wood on Tuesday:

“I am not looking to be a spoiler. I’m in this race to win it,” Wood told the Post-Dispatch. “I think that there is a coalition of common-sense voters that can be put together.”