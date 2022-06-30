A majority of voters are worried about President Joe Biden’s mental and physical fitness, a Thursday Rasmussen Reports poll found.

The poll asked the question “How worried are you about the mental and physical fitness of President Joe Biden?”

Overall, 59 percent said they are worried, which includes 39 percent who are “very worried” and 20 percent who are “somewhat worried.”

Only 35 percent of respondents are not worried, comprising 18 percent who are “not very worried” and 17 percent who are not worried at all. Only six percent have no opinion.

The poll also asked, “Suppose that President Biden stepped down and Kamala Harris became president. Would that be better or worse for the United States?”

Forty-seven percent believe the nation would be worse off with Harris as president, while only 27 percent believe the nation would be better off with Harris. Twenty-six percent were unsure.

The poll sampled 1,200 voters from June 23-25 with a +/- 2.8 point margin of error.

Additional polling shows a majority of voters believe Biden is unfit to be president and doubt his mental ability, 58 percent saying he should publicly disclose his mental health condition. A majority of voters expect Harris to assume the presidency before Biden’s first term ends.

The polling comes after Biden flashed a notecard with detailed instructions of how to act as commander in chief. “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to the participants,” the notecard instructed Biden. “YOU take YOUR seat”:

Holy shit. Biden is so senile that his staff had to write on a notecard: “YOU take YOUR seat.” pic.twitter.com/onuuxrZjJ6 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2022

Biden has also had some physical challenges, such as falling off his bike and tripping while climbing Air Force One steps:

NOW – Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with Jill.pic.twitter.com/iULl1ieDGS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 18, 2022

President Joe Biden trips climbing the stairs to Air Force 1 pic.twitter.com/x8UD7q0a48 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2021

On at least one occasion, Biden has also appeared to wander around looking for someone or for something to do:

If you want to know who's really in charge, watch this video. https://t.co/3XB2ofbjls — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 5, 2022

Biden has taken flak for his mental state. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said he should resign. “Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated & confused,” Scott said in a statement. “The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is to resign.”

Thirty-eight Republican lawmakers, along with Donald Trump’s former White House physician and now-Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), have also written a letter to Biden, demanding he take a cognitive test for fear that he may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Noting Biden’s “changes in mood and personality” and “forgetfulness,” the lawmakers said Biden’s cognitive ability has been declining and “is not just a recent trend” but has become more apparent “over the past two years.”

It is unknown whether Biden has undergone cognitive testing.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.