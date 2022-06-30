Environmental regulations have forced the town of Hingham, Massachusetts, to delay its Fourth of July fireworks display for months. The regulations that forced the shutdown of the holiday celebration are designed to protect birds that are allegedly endangered and need protection.

“Despite exhaustive efforts by many,” the firework display will not take place until September, the Hingham Lions Club, which organizes the annual event, announced earlier this month.

The Patriot Ledger reported on the event, which would have included fireworks, live music, and food trucks:

The fireworks show in Hingham Harbor was set to return this year after a three-year hiatus caused by a lack of volunteers, not enough money and the coronavirus pandemic. The fireworks were scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Button Island, which is a small island in the Hingham Bay area of the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area. According to the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s website, some of the Harbor Islands, including Button Island, are home to birds that are federally protected. Barnstable announced last month it, too, has postponed its Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend because of nesting endangered birds, including piping plovers and least terns.

Audubon Florida posted an article about how fireworks “scare birds to death” and that volunteers will be “out in full force” to make sure people aren’t harming birds.

“These important ambassadors for nature help coastal visitors learn about the birds to better understand what is happening inside posted areas,” the article said.

