Nolte: The Constitution Protects AR-15s, Not Baby Butchering

My favorite part of the post-Roe v. Wade era (other than writing “post-Roe v. Wade era”) is the pure joy that comes with the left’s terrible arguments, especially when the left has known since May that Roe was doomed and had all kinds of time to prepare better arguments.

Y’all are not only sore losers; you’re fucking stupid.

Maybe I can help.

Try this…

CTRL+F.

This is a very simple procedure where you open up the U.S. Constitution in your favorite Internet browser and hit CTRL+F. This opens a box that allows you to search the U.S. Constitution for specific words and phrases.

You should try it. It’s really cool.

So here’s what I want you crybaby-morons to do…

CTRL +F “abortion.”

Nothing?

Okay, CTRL+F “killing babies.”

Nothing again?

Okay, try this: CTRL+F “butcher the unborn.”

Nothing still?

Okay, this time, we’ll broaden things a bit. CTRL+F “right to privacy.”

What? Nothing again?

Now we’re gonna make this real simple. CTRL+F “privacy.”

WHAT?

You mean “abortion” and “butcher” and “kill” and “privacy” are not in the Constitution?

But-but-but CNN told me…

That’s right, dummies.

Now try this one. CTRL+F “arms.”

OMFG, look what popped up!

It’s the Second Amendment.

It’s number two!

Or, as they say in California: numero dos.

Check this out…

Second Amendment A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

This is my favorite part: “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

So, tell me, you baby-butchering gun grabbers, what do you not understand about a Constitution that says nothing about abortion but clearly says “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed”?

Please do tell me which part of “shall not be infringed” is confusing.

Please do tell me which part of CTRL+F NOTHING AT ALL ABOUT KILLING BABIES is confusing.

If you can’t infringe upon my right to bear arms, you can’t take away my AR-15. Sorry; that’s not accurate. I meant to write “AR-15s.” Plural.

Now you’re gonna say, But in the 18th Century, they did not have AR-15s.

No, but they did have cannons and grapeshot. You cool with me owning some of that, son? How about a big ole’ warship? Hell, look at all the sweet “arms” available in the 1700s. You okay with me buying some of that, son?

You have no constitutional right to kill an unborn child. Forget about the monstrous morality behind something as barbaric as butchering an innocent baby just because you couldn’t control yourself and refuse to accept responsibility for that; it’s nowhere in the Constitution. Nowhere.

But the Right to Bear Arms? Numero Dos, baby.

And even by your own stupid there were no AR-15s in the 1700s arguments, I have the right to own cannons and grapeshot and warships and some mighty cool explosives.

You want the right to have some demonic doctor pull your living child into small pieces and suck it through a vacuum? Well, you’re just gonna have to use this thing called “democracy.”

Meanwhile, as far as my AR-15 — I mean AR-15s — are concerned, that’s my God-given right per numero dos.

Idiots.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.